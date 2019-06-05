Inicio Festivales y premios Festival de Cannes Cannes 2019: Interview with Dennis Broe

Cannes 2019: Interview with Dennis Broe

158

Interview in English with Dennis Broe. Dennis is a writer focused on TV and cinema; “Birth of the Binge” is his most recent book. He’s also a regular correspondent for radio and online press (Culture Matters, for instance) at Cannes, Venice and other film festivals. After 15 years teaching film at Long Island University he’s now teaching at Sorbonne, Paris.

Here you can read some of his articles about the 72th Cannes Film Festival – 2019:

Cannes 2019: Asian cinema triumphs, despite Trump

Ken Loach’s Sorry We Missed You: the gig economy as agony, not freedom

Cannes 2019: zombies and deadbeat tax evaders lunching on the boardwalk

Soon we’ll show the full interview translated through http://www.dejatedehistorias.es and Déjate TV on TDT in Madrid, Spain.

Related posts:

  1. Cannes 2018: La mujer en el cine, con Cameron Bailey (TIFF) y Laetitia Carton (Le Grand Bal)
  2. Cannes 2018 / San Sebastián 2018 – Entrevista con los directores de Un día más con vida y …
  3. Festival Cannes 2019
  4. Cannes 2018: Todos lo saben, de Asghar Farhadi; Donbass, de Sergei Loznitsa, y Pájaros de verano, de Ciro Guerra y Cristina Gallego
  5. Cannes 2018: Entrevista a Jaime Rosales

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor